DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 1,585,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

