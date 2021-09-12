dForce (DF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.29 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and $46.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00059227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043095 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

