DEXTools 1-Day Volume Tops $560,904.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $48.40 million and $560,904.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

