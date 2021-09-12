Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

