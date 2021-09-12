Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 48,636 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

