Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $111.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.80 million. Denny’s posted sales of $71.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $411.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DENN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.