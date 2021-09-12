Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

