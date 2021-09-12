DeGate (DG) Market Cap Achieves $21.66 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $162,284.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.