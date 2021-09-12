DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.98 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

