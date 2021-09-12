DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.