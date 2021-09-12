DCM Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $30,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xperi by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 652,236 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 23.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after buying an additional 635,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 149.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPER opened at $19.81 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

