DCM Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.02 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.