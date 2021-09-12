DCM Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORC. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.02 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.