DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,276,000.

BUFR opened at $23.26 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

