DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. 634,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

