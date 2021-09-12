Databroker Price Tops $0.0476 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044888 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.