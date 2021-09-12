Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DASTY. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Shares of DASTY opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $59.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
