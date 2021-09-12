Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DASTY. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

