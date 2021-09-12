Dario Calogero Sells 37,500 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Shares of KLR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 11.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.