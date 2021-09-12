DAOventures Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $315,667.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

