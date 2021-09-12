Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.00. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.99. 2,443,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

