Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $631.81 and its 200 day moving average is $545.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

