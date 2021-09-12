Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $63.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $53.30 on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,414.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

