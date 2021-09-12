Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 24,608 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

COG opened at $18.32 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

