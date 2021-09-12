Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.