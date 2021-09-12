Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.13% of TechTarget worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

