Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,058,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 189,808 shares of company stock worth $11,702,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

