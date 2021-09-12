CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.94 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.72 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

