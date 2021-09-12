CSFB Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.66. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.