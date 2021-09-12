CSFB Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.66. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

