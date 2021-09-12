CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

