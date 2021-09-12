CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

