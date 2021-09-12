CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,010. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

