Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 6,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXDO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.