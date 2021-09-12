Credit Agricole S A Sells 7,012 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Danaher were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

