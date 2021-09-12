Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Clorox by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

