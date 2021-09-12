Credit Agricole S A Has $688,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

EXPE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.