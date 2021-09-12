Credit Agricole S A Has $363,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,158,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 207,501 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 338,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

