Credit Agricole S A Buys 27,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

