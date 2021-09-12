Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 3,530 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

