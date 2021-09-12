Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,523 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edison International were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

