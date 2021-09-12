Creative Planning Sells 4,280 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

