Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WestRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WRK opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

