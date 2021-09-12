Creative Planning Purchases 81 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Creative Planning raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $154.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $176.78.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

