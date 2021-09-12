Creative Planning Lowers Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.