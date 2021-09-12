Creative Planning Acquires 1,659 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,343 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

