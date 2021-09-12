Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASE. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

BASE stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

