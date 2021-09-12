Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASE. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.
BASE stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
