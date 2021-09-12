Couchbase Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of BASE opened at $38.65 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

