Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report sales of $29.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.77 million, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 625,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,303. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

