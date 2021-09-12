Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report sales of $29.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.77 million, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49).
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 625,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,303. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
