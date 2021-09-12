Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

COST stock opened at $465.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

