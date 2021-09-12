COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.