Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 2.3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.13 ($0.21). Approximately 148,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,017,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.18 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.64 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.90.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

